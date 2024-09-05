ENG
Ukrainian FPV drone "Wild Hornet", equipped with AK-74, fires at occupants’ positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Wild Division unit of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade fired at the occupiers' positions in Donetsk region using an FPV drone "Wild Hornet" equipped with an AK-74.

The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.

