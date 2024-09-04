A Russian company strongpoint with four concrete firing points was taken by assault by Ukrainian soldiers who broke through the enemy's border defenses in their direction in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, nine Ukrainian defenders captured most of the enemy's personnel, and about a dozen occupiers were killed on the spot. One of the Ukrainian heroes gave his life to destroy the enemy. For more details on how the company strongpoint of the Russian Armed Forces is equipped, see the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

