Ukrainian troops continue to successfully hold key positions south of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, despite the significant numerical superiority of Russian forces. In this area, four brigades of the Defense Forces are concentrated, which keep under control a strategically important section of the supply line, preventing the advance of Russian troops.

As Censor.NET informs, Forbes analyst David Ax writes about this.

As the analyst notes, the existing threat has been known for some time, and military experts advised the Ukrainians to retreat from this area to avoid encirclement, cutting off, and destruction.

"But the Ukrainians in this area are not yet ready to retreat. On Wednesday, they engaged in a fierce firefight at a key road and rail intersection between the stronghold and the main Ukrainian sector in the north - and won," the report said.

It is noted that the Russians are trying with all their might to break through to Selidovoy. Because the city is a stronghold of the front line between Pokrovsk and Ukrainsk.As long as the Ukrainians hold their ground in the south, they pose a threat to the left flank of the Russian 2nd Combined Arms Army and the 90th Panzer Division, the main parts of the local Russian troop group moving towards Pokrovsk.

Forbes writes that over the past week, the Russian command has shifted its focus from a direct attack on Pokrovsk to an advance on Selydove and surrounding areas to the east and southeast. If they succeed, it will enable them to advance further to Pokrovsk and secure the left flank of the forces advancing from the south.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to ensure that the Russians do not succeed, and are fighting to preserve the salient south of Pokrovsk to preserve the threat to the Russians' left flank.

"Ukrainians obviously do not want to lose the roads and rails connecting Pokrovsk with Selydove, and with the adjacent salient - as long as they continue to actively fight for Pokrovsk, and not just plan a retreat...

At least, for now, the Ukrainian positions are intact, and the roads connecting them are free. So far, Pokrovsk is holding on, as is the entire southern front," Forbes notes.

