The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Matvii Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The decision was supported by 239 People's Deputies.

It should be noted that Bidnyi has been acting Minister of Youth and Sports since November 9, 2023.

