The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Nataliia Kalmykova to the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 256 People's Deputies.

Previously, Kalmykova served as Deputy Minister of Defense. She was also the director of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund.

