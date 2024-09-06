At night, enemy attacked Lviv region with combat drones

At around 03:15 last night, the wreckage of a "Shahed" - "Geranium-2" drone fell in an industrial area in Lviv district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

"Four trucks caught fire. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene. The fire was extinguished in 1.5 hours. Unfortunately, the trucks are beyond repair. A total of 32 firefighters and 6 units of specialised equipment were employed to extinguish the fire. Thank you for preventing the fire from spreading," he said in a statement.

Kozytskyi noted that the Russians attacked Lviv region with three attack drones, all of which were neutralised by air defence. The region was on air alert twice during the night.

