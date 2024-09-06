Initiative on battlefield is gradually shifting to Ukraine - Austin

Ukraine is gradually seizing the initiative on the battlefield.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin during the meeting in the Rammstein format.

According to the head of the Pentagon, the current meeting is taking place at a "dynamic and critical moment".

"Ukraine continues to gradually take over the initiative on the battlefield. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently conducting an operation in the Kursk region. The Kremlin's army of aggression is now on the defensive on its own land," Austin stressed.

However, the minister admitted that the Russian Federation continues its offensive in the east of Ukraine, especially around Pokrovsk.

Putin, according to Austin, is also regrouping his troops near Kursk; The Kremlin continues to bombard Ukrainian cities and the civilian population. But Ukraine refuses to bend, he added.

