Execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war: MFA calls on all states to condemn Russian war crimes

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian invaders.

This was stated by the ministry's spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports.

"We are shocked by the horrific footage obtained by CNN, which shows Russians killing Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in cold blood. This war crime is part of Russia's ongoing gross violations of international humanitarian law. Russian barbarism is a disgrace to humanity," the statement said.

The MFA called on all states and international organisations to strongly condemn Russia's systematic killing and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"It is necessary to consolidate all efforts to implement the provisions of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, which require the return of all illegally detained persons," the Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.

Earlier, a video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian occupiers was published online.

At the same time, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the ICRC in connection with another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Read more: We call on IMF not to resume any cooperation with Russia - Ukraine’s MFA