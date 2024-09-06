Brown: Ukraine needs help in restoring combat forces and creating new ones

Ukraine needs help in restoring its military forces and creating new ones between now and next spring.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The task facing us (the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine - ed.) is that Ukraine needs help in restoring its military forces and creating new ones between now and next spring. We need to build on the current momentum by providing spare parts, equipment and training to support the fleet of weapons systems supplied to Ukraine," Brown said.

In addition, according to Brown, the Contact Group should help Ukraine create its own industrial base, as well as seek opportunities for joint production and provide key maintenance training.

"This will help build a strong domestic manufacturing and repair capability. Our continued support, coupled with Ukraine's unwavering determination to defend itself, sends a message to authoritarian regimes," the general emphasized.

