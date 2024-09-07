ENG
Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukrainian energy, we have intelligence - Shmyhal

Russia is already preparing for new attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine already has intelligence that Russia is preparing further massive missile and drone strikes on our country's energy system.

"We understand that the enemy will not give us the 'luxury' of living in peace, their terrorist and genocidal policy will continue. We already have intelligence that further massive missile and drone strikes on our energy system are being prepared," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal also said that Ukraine has lost 9 gigawatts, which is half of its pre-war electricity consumption.

