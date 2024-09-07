ENG
Russia is facing serious changes in power bloc, - Budanov

Russia will soon undergo major changes in the power bloc.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with Radio Charter, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"The turning point (in the war - Ed.) has not yet happened. But everything is close. It can't go on like this forever - resources are not infinite, neither for us nor for them... As for the Russian side, in the next two months they are planning major replacements in the power unit. We will see how they will go soon. It won't be long now," he said.

