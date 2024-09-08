In Kyiv, explosion occurred on territory of MTC, two-story building was destroyed, there may be people under rubble - Klitschko

Today, on 8 September 2024, an explosion of currently unknown origin occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, on the territory of the motor transport company.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the two-story building was partially destroyed.

"There is no fire. There may be people under the rubble. Emergency services are already working on the spot," Klitschko said.

