Six people injured as Russians drop explosives on bus in Kherson

Six people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the victims were men aged 57, 58, and 60, as well as women aged 43, 45, and 60.

Four people were injured when explosives were dropped from a drone into the cab of the minibus. Two people were on the street at the time of the strike.

All the victims are under medical supervision and are being provided with the necessary assistance.

