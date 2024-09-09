Russians attacked Derhachi in Kharkiv region. One person was killed, 13 others were injured. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 8 September, Russian invaders shelled the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. There is dead and wounded.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The invaders attacked Derhachi, with one casualty," Syniehubov said.

Later, the head of the RMA reported four people injured as a result of the shelling by the invaders.

He also said that the shelling had set private houses on fire.

"As a result of the attack on Derhachi, private houses are on fire. According to preliminary data, four people were injured," the statement said.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Oleh Syniehubov, said that a 76-year-old woman was killed in the Russian attack on Derhachi. At least 10 other people were injured.

"A 76-year-old woman died as a result of a strike on Derhachi. At least 10 people were wounded. The enemy hit the private sector," the official wrote.

Later, Syniehubov said that the number of people injured in the shelling of Derhachi by the Russian army had increased to 13.

"The occupants fired multiple rocket launchers," the official said.

At least eight houses were also damaged.

