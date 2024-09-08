Occupiers shelled Kupiansk with artillery, woman was wounded. PHOTO

On the afternoon of Sunday, 8 September, Russian invaders shelled the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with artillery. A 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, the occupiers shelled the town around 12:00.

"A 66-year-old woman, who was on the street at the time of the explosion, sustained an explosive wound. The victim was taken to hospital," the prosecutor's office said.

The enemy shelling also damaged residential buildings and set a gas pipe on fire.

A pre-trial investigation into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.