Border guards destroy enemy positions and eliminate three occupiers near Vovchansk. VIDEO

Artillery from the Gart Brigade disrupted the Russians' rotation near Vovchansk. Enemy positions were destroyed and at least three occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

