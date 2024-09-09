Russian troops attacked Nikopol with artillery: 16-year-old girl was killed, 4 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Occupants shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving one dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 16-year-old girl was killed in Nikopol by Russian shelling. Rescuers removed her body from the rubble of a damaged house.

"Three people were injured. The victims have shrapnel wounds. A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital. His condition is of moderate severity. A 74-year-old local resident received medical aid and refused hospitalisation. So did a 66-year-old woman," adds Lysak.

Updated information

As the State Emergency Service later reported, today the occupiers shelled the residential sector of Nikopol with artillery, one of the shells hit a residential building with people inside.

"Rescuers pulled out a girl born in 2008 from the rubble and transported her to hospital. Unfortunately, the victim died in hospital," the statement said.





