Russian troops struck Nikopol region, there are wounded, civil infrastructure, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 1 September 2024, Russian troops again fired on the territory of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two people were injured as a result of shelling in the Nikopol region. A 58-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were wounded in the Marhanets districtas a result of hostile shelling. They received medical assistance.

"Private houses, outbuildings, and cars were destroyed. A gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. Dry grass caught fire. The fire was tamed. Rescuers are investigating what other damage was caused by Russian troops," the statement said.









