National Guardsmen destroy Russian "Tor" SAMS in Kharkiv region

Slobozhanska guardsmen destroyed a "Tor" SAMS with ammunition and crew in the Kupiansk direction

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"The crew of the Strix of the Slobozhanska guardsmen struck at enemy equipment with ammunition and crew using a kamikaze drone with a cumulative charge. The SAMS was detected by an aerial reconnaissance group of the 107th Separate TDF in the Kupiansk direction," the statement said.

It is noted that the coordinates were transferred to the crews of the strike UAVs of the 5th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which destroyed the complex.

What is known about the Tor surface-to-air missile system?

The Tor SAMS is a Soviet and Russian tactical surface-to-air missile system designed to address air and missile defense tasks at the divisional level.

"Tor-M2 can simultaneously engage up to four targets at a distance of up to 16 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 10 kilometers. The ammunition of one launcher is 16 missiles.

The system's self-propelled launcher is capable of operating autonomously, detecting and engaging targets independently. The crew of the vehicle consists of three soldiers.