Operators of drones of 15th brigade of NGU "Kara-Dag" destroy occupants in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the combat work of drone operators of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine's "Kara-Dag" in the Pokrovsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the bodies of about two dozen liquidated occupiers and at least a dozen and a half attacks by Ukrainian kamikaze drones.
