National Guardsmen from Kara-Dag Brigade steal serviceable T-72 tank from occupiers. Video of UAV

Soldiers of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade of the National Guard stole a Russian tank in the Pokrovsk direction and killed the crew of the enemy armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers left the armoured vehicle to block the passage under the railway bridge. A video showing the tank's capture and the elimination of the tankers was posted on social media.

"After being redeployed from Zaporizhzhia region to the Pokrovsk direction, the soldiers of the 15th Kara-Dag Operational Brigade of the National Guard have once again pulled off their signature trick. Our fighters hijacked a Russian T-72 tank near Selydove in splendid style - on the move and in very good condition. The tank was left by the enemy under the bridge to block the road, and its crew was "exhausted" by Ukrainian drone operators," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Foul language!

