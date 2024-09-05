ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region: occupiers shelled 7 settlements, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The enemy shelled the towns of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the villages of Dachenske and Novodmytrivka: two people were killed and 10 wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

Russians shelled Kurakhove with a drone and artillery, killing a man and damaging three apartment buildings.

The enemy shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing a civilian and injuring 6 others. 10 private houses, trade pavilions, a workshop, an administrative building, and communications were damaged.

In Toretsk, Russia attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring three residents.

The occupiers dropped three FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module on Pokrovsk, injuring a civilian and damaging a shop and a business.

In Dachanske, an agricultural enterprise was destroyed by an FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module.

In addition, last night, Russian troops attacked Drobysheve, damaging 4 private homes, and in the morning they shelled Pokrovsk, damaging critical infrastructure. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

