Occupiers shelled Stanislav and Veletenske in Kherson region, two people were injured

Обстріли Херсонщини 9 вересня

Russian troops attacked Stanislav on the afternoon of 9 September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Due to the enemy shelling of Stanislav, a 52-year-old woman who was on the street sustained an explosive injury and contusion. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot," the statement said.

"On the evening of 8 September, Russians attacked Veletenske with multiple rocket launchers," the regional police said. "A 54-year-old local resident was injured, he sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his thigh.

