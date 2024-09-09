Enemy attacks Kupiansk: two people are wounded. PHOTO
On 9 September, around 8:00, the occupiers attacked Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with an FPV drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
As noted, two men aged 71 and 49 were wounded as a result of the enemy strike. The medics provided assistance to the victims.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched. Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password