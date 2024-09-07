Ruscists attack village in Kupiansk direction, wounding 18-year-old girl. PHOTOS

On 7 September, at around 10:20 a.m., the occupiers launched an air strike on the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Consequences of enemy shelling

As noted, at least 10 residential buildings were damaged. An 18-year-old girl was injured. The victim was treated by medics.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched. Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.