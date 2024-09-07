Day in Donetsk region: enemy struck 12 settlements, three were killed and three were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled 12 localities in the Donetsk region over the past day: Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Selydove, Toretsk, Rayhorodok, Bohoyavlenka, Izmailivka and Rivne.

Volnovakha district

In Bohoiavlenka of the Vuhledar district, 3 houses were damaged.

Pokrovsk district

In Izmailivka, a person was injured and a house was damaged; in Kurakhivka, 7 houses were damaged. In Rivne of the Myrnohrad district, an enterprise was damaged. In Hrodivka, 8 houses were destroyed, and 2 more in Novoekonomichne.

An educational institution and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged in Pokrovsk, and three apartment buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged in Kostiantynivka.

Russian troops shelled Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS and artillery, resulting in a wounded man, damage to an apartment block and two private houses.

The enemy shelled Hirnyk with drones and artillery, wounding a civilian and destroying an educational institution, an apartment building, and 8 private houses.

Kramatorsk district

A house in Lyman was destroyed, and another in Torske. In Kostyantynivka, three multi-story buildings, three power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russians shelled Rayhorodok with Smerch MLRS, killing a man and damaging 7 private houses

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

The occupiers struck Toretsk with a KAB 250 bomb with a UMPK module and artillery, killing two civilians and damaging a private house.

