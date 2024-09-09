IAEA recommends not to restart ZNPP reactors while war continues - Grossi

The reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP should be in a state of "cold shutdown" while the war continues.

This was stated by the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains unstable. Regular explosions, drone attacks, shelling, repeated interruptions in external power supply, among other problems, increase the risk of a nuclear accident," he said.

Grossi noted that cooling towers are currently not needed as part of the cooling mechanism, as all six reactor units at ZNPP remain in a cold shutdown state.

Read more: IAEA Director General Grossi warns of risk of nuclear incident at Kursk NPP

"In accordance with the Agency's recommendations, it is clear that no reactor will be restarted as long as the conflict continues to threaten the nuclear safety and security of the plant," the IAEA Director General said.

According to him, the continuation of the agency's work at ZNPP remains important to reduce the likelihood of a nuclear accident.