AFU General Staff: 105 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy mostly attacks in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 105 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions hit the areas of Karpovychi, Uhly, Mezenivka, Semenivka, Mykolaivka, Vovkivka, Stepok, Popivka, Malushyne, Velyka Pysarika, Iskryskivka, Bobylivka and Striletska Pushkarka. In addition, the Russians conducted airstrikes with GABs in the areas of Pavlivka, Bilopillia, Hodunivka, Pustohorod and Halahanivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, six combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of seven different settlements. Six battles are still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Novosadove and Nevske, where it conducted half of the total number of attacks in the direction.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine Russian attempts to advance near Verkhnokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Zvanivka. In the attacks toward the latter, the occupiers used armored vehicles in addition to infantry, and suffered losses.

Two combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction. The invaders were advancing toward Bila Hora and dropped an aerial bomb, targeting Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of bomber aircraft, tried five times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka. They were fiercely rebuffed. In addition, Russian aggressors fired at Diliivka with NARs and KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. Russians also carried out an air strike on Panteleimonivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 16 attacks, with seven battles currently underway, mostly in the area of Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhivka direction, the invaders attacked 28 times in the direction of Dolynove, Zhelane Pershne, Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. 19 attempts of the occupants to advance have already been repelled. The fighting continues, with the hottest spots near Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy stormed our positions seven times - they were moving towards Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar and Shakhtarske. Two battles near Vuhledar are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders fired at it and Vodiane with free-flight aerial rockets, and targeted Katerynivka with GABs.

Hostilities in the south

Two attacks took place in the Orikhiv direction. Russian aviation was active - terrorists attacked the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Novodanylivka, Luhanske and Bilohiria. A total of 70 free-flight aerial rockets and seven GABs were used.

Seven enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovske direction.

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged.