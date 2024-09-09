Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 626,410 people (+1150 per day), 8,639 tanks, 17,830 artillery systems, and 16,906 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 626,410 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.09.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 626410 (+1150) people,
tanks - 8639 (+3) units
armoured combat vehicles - 16906 (+9) units,
artillery systems - 17830 (+26) units,
MLRS - 1180 (+0) units,
air defence systems - 942 (+0) units
aircraft - 368 (+0) units
helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14897 (+33),
cruise missiles - 2588 (+0),
ships - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 24262 (+44) units
special equipment - 3049 (+2)
Please wait...