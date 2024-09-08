Russian soldier was killed by National Guard right at bus stop in Mykhailivka, Donetsk region. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, in the village of Mykhailivka, soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade eliminated a Russian invader.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
