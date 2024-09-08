ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10497 visitors online
News Video War
20 136 48

Russian soldier was killed by National Guard right at bus stop in Mykhailivka, Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, in the village of Mykhailivka, soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade eliminated a Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Wounded occupier blows himself up with grenade in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) liquidation (2395)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 