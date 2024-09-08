ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10497 visitors online
News Video War
12 604 21

Wounded occupier blows himself up with grenade in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade. It happened in a dehydrated channel of Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier did successfully self-destruct, and a Ukrainian drone filmed it.

Watch more: Occupiers, holding hands, flee from Ukrainian drone of fighters of 54th SMB. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) suicide_ (136)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 