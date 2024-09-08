Wounded occupier blows himself up with grenade in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade. It happened in a dehydrated channel of Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier did successfully self-destruct, and a Ukrainian drone filmed it.
