Occupiers, holding hands, flee from Ukrainian drone of fighters of 54th SMB. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 54th separate mechanised brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa of the Incognito combat battalion eliminated two occupants.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports .

