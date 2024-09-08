Occupiers, holding hands, flee from Ukrainian drone of fighters of 54th SMB. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 54th separate mechanised brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa of the Incognito combat battalion eliminated two occupants.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports .
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password