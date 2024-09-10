Russians are trying to break through to Pokrovsk - Pentagon

Despite some statements by Russian propaganda, the Russians are currently in control of Pokrovsk. Intense fighting is continuing around the city.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder at a briefing.

"The Russians are trying to break through to this city," the US defence official said.

He stressed that Russian forces do not currently control the city. However, their statements that they have already captured part of Pokrovsk indicate that they have set this as their goal.

"What is happening around Pokrovsk is intense fighting," the Pentagon official added.

According to him, Russian forces are continuing their offensive towards Pokrovsk and are trying to increase their efforts in every way possible.

At the same time, the Pentagon spokesman stressed that the Ukrainians are fighting a "hard battle".

He also said that part of the discussions at the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence in Ramstein last Friday focused on how best to help Ukraine defend itself in the area.

