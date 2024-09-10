Number of attacks and shelling in Tavria sector has increased, enemy is putting most pressure on left bank of Dnieper - OSGT "Tavria"

Russian troops have significantly increased the number of attacks in the operational area of OSGT "Tavria", during the day, on 9 September 2024, the occupiers launched more than 330 strikes with kamikaze drones, which is the most in several months.

This was stated by Captain Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the "Tavria" operational group of troops, on "Suspilne online", Censor.NET reports citing "UP".

"The intensity of the enemy's assault and the number of attacks have increased significantly. The Russians are putting the most pressure on our positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, i.e. in Kherson region. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that over the past day, the enemy launched more than 330 strikes with kamikaze drones, not counting 'Shaheds', and this is the most in the last few months. Most of these strikes (by kamikaze drones) took place in the Kherson region," the statement said.

According to Lykhoviy, the number of enemy artillery attacks has also increased significantly - 312 over the past day and the number of ammunition drops from UAVs - 224 over the day of 9 September.