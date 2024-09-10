Latvia to donate used computers and equipage for AFU

Latvia will donate hundreds of pieces of computer equipment to Ukraine, as well as specialized clothing, binoculars and other equipage for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This decision was made at a government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

As noted, the Internal Security Bureau of Latvia found an opportunity to transfer jackets and boots, fleece jackets, one drone with a bag and battery, and several binoculars for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, responding to requests from Ukrainian government agencies in need of office equipment, Latvia has found an opportunity to provide them with 845 computers, including laptops, 269 monitors and other devices. The equipment will be given to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Bila Tserkva District State Administration of Kyiv Region, Kyiv National Military University and the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia explains that its subordinate institutions need to replace computer equipment so that the new one can use a fresh operating system - otherwise, the risks of cyber attacks increase. However, most of the equipment being replaced is in good working order and can be reused in a safe manner in places where cybersecurity requirements are lower or without an internet connection.

