UK imposes sanctions on Russian Aerospace Forces

On 10 August, the United Kingdom announced the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the British government, as cited by European Pravda.

In addition to the Russian Aerospace Forces, the new British sanctions affect the 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and the Russian Military Transport Aviation Command.

Russia's 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles is responsible for supplying drones to the Russian army, including those used in strikes against Ukraine.

The reasons for the sanctions were not specified in the notice.

As a reminder, the US imposed restrictions on the Russian Aerospace Forces, the 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and the Russian Military Transport Aviation Command back in December 2022.