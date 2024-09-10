Tomorrow electricity will not be cut off. Ukrenergo calls not to turn on powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

No electricity restrictions are expected tomorrow, 11 September.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"Please consume electricity sparingly. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.," Ukrenergo urged.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it is currently incorrect to predict how many hours there will be no power in winter or whether there will be any blackouts at all.

Earlier, Yurii Korolchuk, an expert at the Institute for Energy Strategies, said that under the optimistic scenario, power outages would last up to 12 hours a day in the autumn and winter, and under the pessimistic scenario, up to 20 hours.

At the same time, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the then chairman of NPC Ukrenergo, said that it would be possible to avoid power outages in winter if the temperature was above freezing.