Sybiha talks to Stoltenberg on phone: He stresses vital need to hit military targets in Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It was a pleasure to talk to a good friend of Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg. We immediately got down to business: increasing and ensuring the reliability of military assistance to Ukraine, increasing defence production and investment in Ukrainian weapons. I also reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to NATO membership," Sybiha said.

"I reiterated the vital need for Ukraine to be able to use its existing weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia without restriction. I thanked the Secretary General for his personal support on this and other issues," he added.