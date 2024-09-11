ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8990 visitors online
News
1 044 5

Sybiha talks to Stoltenberg on phone: He stresses vital need to hit military targets in Russia

сибіга

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It was a pleasure to talk to a good friend of Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg. We immediately got down to business: increasing and ensuring the reliability of military assistance to Ukraine, increasing defence production and investment in Ukrainian weapons. I also reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to NATO membership," Sybiha said.

Read more: US should not limit Ukraine’s strikes - Russian airfields are legitimate targets, Hodges

"I reiterated the vital need for Ukraine to be able to use its existing weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia without restriction. I thanked the Secretary General for his personal support on this and other issues," he added.

Author: 

NATO (1791) authorization (46) Stoltenberg (515) Sybiha (215)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 