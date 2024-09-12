Night attack by "Shaheds": air raid alert in Kyiv was announced three times, Russian attack drones came several times from different directions

On the night of 12 September, Russian invaders carried out the seventh air attack on Kyiv in September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv CMA, Serhii Popko.

"The enemy has once again used attack UAVs, previously similar to the 'Shahed'. As for the missiles, there were indeed threats of ballistic missiles during the night, but there was no use of ballistic missiles in Kyiv. The air alert in the capital was announced three times and lasted about 2 hours in total," the statement said.

The enemy launched the first groups of "Shaheds" before midnight, but more and more UAVs were constantly added to the Ukrainian airspace throughout the night. Similarly, Russian attack drones approached Kyiv several times, from different directions, mostly one at a time.

"However, none of the Muscovite drones reached Kyiv. The air defence forces shot them all down on the outskirts!’ (The type and number of weapons used by the enemy will be reported by the Air Force). According to the operational report, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv," Popko said.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv: air raid alert lasted almost 2 hours, enemy UAVs were flying towards capital from different directions and in different groups