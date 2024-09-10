Attack on Kyiv: air raid alert lasted almost 2 hours, enemy UAVs were flying towards capital from different directions and in different groups

Since the beginning of September, the enemy has not reduced the intensity of its air attacks on Ukraine and Kyiv in particular. At night, Russian drones again posed a threat to the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko.

"The air alert in Kyiv was announced around 04:00 and lasted for almost 2 hours. All this time, Russian drones were flying towards the capital from different directions and in different groups. But all the enemy UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces and equipment. The city was left without damage or casualties. We are grateful to our soldiers who are protecting the peaceful city from such serious threats," the statement said.

