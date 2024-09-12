ENG
Three rescuers among wounded in Borova: enemy used double-tap strike tactics

In Borova, Kharkiv region, three of the seven wounded were rescuers.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this information was confirmed to journalists by Olena Shapoval, a spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"Three of the seven wounded are rescuers who were injured as a result of a second strike," Shapoval said.

More information on the condition of the victims will be available later.

Read more: Russians shell Borova in Kharkiv region: 2 people are killed, 5 houses are on fire (updated)

On September 12, at about 12:40, Russian troops fired on Borova in the Kharkiv region using double-tap strike tactics. Two people were killed and seven people were injured.

