Russians shell Borova in Kharkiv region: 3 people killed, 9 wounded. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, Russian troops shelled the village of Borova, Kharkiv region. Two people were killed and residential buildings are burning.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers attacked the village of Borova, Izium district, at 12:40. A 64-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised. A civilian man was also wounded, his details are being established," he wrote.

Houses and shops were also reported to be on fire.

Updated information

Later, Syniehubov said the number of victims had increased to seven. Two people were killed: the body of a woman was unblocked from the rubble.

Preliminary information: the enemy used cluster munitions on a residential area, at least five houses are on fire.

Syniehubov also noted that the Russians used a double-tap strike tactic.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that as of 10 p.m., three people had been killed in Borova and nine others were injured. After 9 p.m., it became known that one more person was injured - a 56-year-old civilian. Unfortunately, the man died in hospital from his injuries.

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops hit the settlement with Tornado-S MLRS.

