Man killed in Kherson region as result of mine explosion

On September 12, a local resident was blown up by a Russian land mine in Beryslav, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote about it on his telegram channel.

"As a result of the detonation of the explosives, a 67-year-old man received injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I would like to remind you that it is extremely dangerous to visit places that have not yet been examined by sappers. If you see a suspicious object, immediately contact the police or rescuers!" Prokudin urged.

On August 22, a man exploded on an unknown explosive device in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kupiansk community of Kharkiv region. The victim was hospitalized.

