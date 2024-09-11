Anton Samborskyi, son of Chief Rabbi, was killed at front defending Ukraine

The son of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Anton Samborskyi, was killed while defending Ukraine. His funeral will be held on September 12 at the Central Synagogue.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman.

"Tomorrow, the Central Synagogue will hold a funeral service for my son Matisyahu (Anton), who died at the front defending Ukraine," he wrote.

