"Servant of People" Kunytskyi beats man in centre of Kyiv - police. VIDEO

On the evening of September 12, the Kyiv police received a report from a man about a beating.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police press service.

"The Pecherskyi Police Department received a report from a man about a beating. The victim said that he had been hit by a People's Deputy of Ukraine. Currently, the applicant is at the police department, the incident was registered, and an investigation is underway," law enforcement officers wrote.

A video of "Servant of the People" MP Kunytskyi talking to law enforcement officers was posted online.

The victim said that he saw Kunytskyi in the street and wanted to talk to him on camera. After that, he rode away on a scooter, and the MP hit him from the back.

Earlier, it was reported that the ‘servants of the people’ Artem Dmytruk and Oleksandr Kunytskyi beat a guy in the centre of Kyiv. The MPs said that the boy had attacked them first while checking the call centre.

