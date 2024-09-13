Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 631,420 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 631,420 (+1,220) people,

tanks ‒ 8671 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,003 (+48) units,

artillery systems – 18,061 (+52) units,

MLRS – 1185 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 945 (+0) units,

aircraft – 369 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 15113 (+80),

cruise missiles ‒ 2591 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 24,560 (+79) units,

special equipment ‒ 3071 (+10)

Also, in the Kharkiv direction, the Ruscists began using conscripts. This may indicate a lack of military personnel in the units of the Russian Federation, which is why the military command is forced to use less experienced soldiers to perform combat tasks.

