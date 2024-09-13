Russia announces destruction of 20 drones over six regions

The Russian Ministry of Defence has reported the destruction of 20 Ukrainian drones over the territory of six regions.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Russian media.

According to the ministry, eight drones were shot down over the territory of Bryansk region, four over Belgorod region, three over Kursk region, two over Smolensk and Oryol regions, and one over the territory of Kaluga region.

The governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, wrote at night about the danger of a missile attack. The head of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that one drone had been shot down in the skies over the region, and that operational teams were working on the scene. He did not provide any other details.

As a reminder, on the night of 10 September, authorities in a number of Russian regions reported a massive drone attack. It is known that the attack targeted fuel and energy facilities and airfields.

