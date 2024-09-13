Victory of Ukraine should become strategic priority for all of us - Landsbergis

The course of the war against Ukraine and the solidarity of the international community for Ukraine's victory is a very important factor in ensuring and maintaining security both in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific region.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis.

"While Putin barbarically devastates Ukraine, America's promise that anyone who chooses Lithuania as their enemy will also become an enemy of the United States of America remains the strongest guarantee of deterrence," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

Landsbergis emphasized the importance of US leadership in providing military and political support to Ukraine, which continues to fight against Russian aggression.

"U.S. leadership in providing military and political support to Ukraine, which is fighting against the aggressor, remains fundamentally important. We cannot doubt that today, next to Pokrovsk, there is a struggle not only for Ukraine but also for the freedom of the entire democratic world," he said.

It will be recalled that earlier Landsbergis said that Western countries are too slow to provide support to Ukraine.

