West is too reluctant to help Ukraine, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the West is too reluctant to provide support to Ukraine.

"We create a narrative, a story, telling our citizens that we are fighting for a good cause, but when it comes to providing support, the story is sometimes quite different," he emphasized.

"Once again, we have to ask ourselves if we are not part of the problem. The Patriot air defense systems promised by Washington have not been supplied. Since June, not a single new package of ammunition has been supplied, and of the F-16 fighters that have been supplied, only a few have been put into operation," the minister added.

Commenting on the massive shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops, Landsbergis said that the gas and oil that Russia sells to the EU and the taxes it receives from these sales could be used to carry out six such attacks against Ukraine.

"Given that we not only buy gas and oil... So I ask again, are we not part of the problem?" - he added.

