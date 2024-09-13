Attack on Konotop by "shaheds" on 12 September: Wounded man dies in hospital

On Thursday, 12 September, Russian invaders attacked Konotop, Sumy region, with kamikaze drones. On 13 September, it became known that one person was killed and one wounded.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

"A 42-year-old man who was wounded during a massive drone attack on Konotop on 12 September died in hospital," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 12 September 2024, the Russian army attacked the civilian infrastructure of Konotop, Sumy region, with shaheds. Fourteen people were injured.

As a result of the Russian strike, Konotop's infrastructure and multi-storey residential buildings were severely damaged. The city faces a critical situation with electricity supply.

Read more: Consequences of "Shaheds’" attack on Konotop: 14 wounded, including minor. PHOTOS (updated)